More than $64M in relief funds approved for western Ky. following devastating tornado

The federal government has approved more than $64 million in relief funds since the December 10 tornado in western Kentucky.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Three months after the devastating and deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky, the federal government has approved more than $64 million in relief funds.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency reports most of that money is going to business owners, homeowners and renters.

The deadline for storm victims to apply for FEMA aid is Monday, March 14.

The assistance includes FEMA grants; long-term, low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration; claims paid by FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program as well as federally funded Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Since the Dec. 12 presidential disaster declaration, federal assistance approved for survivors includes:

  • $14.4 million under the FEMA Individuals and Households Program, including:
    • $10.4 million in housing assistance (including $2.1 million in rental assistance)
    • $3.9 million for medical and dental expenses, childcare, moving and storage, and other essential storm-related expenses
  • $49 million in SBA disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses
  • $824,460 approved in Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or funding for Kentuckians who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a result of the tornadoes. The program is funded by FEMA and operated by The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance.

According to a news release from FEMA, More than 6,900 survivors have visited the 18 Disaster Recovery Centers that were operating in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.

FEMA said its Voluntary Agency Liaisons and hundreds of individual volunteers have provided survivors with more than 17,700 meals and answered 909 requests for chainsaws.

In addition, volunteers logged more than 37,000 hours - the equivalent of about 4,500 eight-hour days.

You can apply by phone, through the FEMA mobile app or online at disasterassistance.gov.

