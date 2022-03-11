Merryman House to host conference on domestic violence

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Merryman House Spiritual Enrichment Program invites area churches, church members and the community at large to attend “The Nehemiah Project” in Benton, Ky.

The conference will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 26 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Benton.

The Nehemiah Project is a one-day conference that aims to equip churches and their members to appropriately recognize and respond to domestic violence in the church.

“When survivors of domestic violence don’t know where to turn or who to trust, churches are often the first places survivors go for help,” said Dr. Mary Foley, Merryman House executive director. “Part of our Spiritual Enrichment Program’s mission is to serve the faith community by providing guidance on how to respond to those cries for help in a safe, trauma-informed way to best protect survivors. We are excited to serve our area churches by bringing this conference to the Purchase Region.”

Tickets are $30 through March 31. From April 1 to 26, tickets are $50. Lunch is included in the registration cost.

Interested community members can find more information about the event, its speakers and registration here.

