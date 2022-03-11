Heartland Votes
Man, woman arrested in connection with western Ky. prostitution investigation

From left: Harley Williams and Jeremy Shered were arrested in connection with a prostitution investigation in western Kentucky.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois man and woman were arrested in connection with a prostitution investigation in western Kentucky.

Harley M. Williams, 21, of Marion, Ill., was charged with prostitution, second-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy L. Shered, 34, of Carbondale, Ill., was charged with promoting prostitution, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they received information on March 10 alleging that numerous women were posting prostitution ads online in Paducah.

A detective working undercover contacted one of the women. They say she agreed to have sex in exchange for money.

Deputies say the woman, later identified as Harley Williams, met the detective at a hotel on John Puryear Drive in McCracken County where she was immediately arrested.

They say they found Williams’ vehicle in the hotel parking lot, along with Jeremy Shered and a 3-year-old child.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shered was seen deleting evidence of prostitution on a cell phone and detectives could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, as well as see marijuana in plain view.

Shered was arrested.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives found marijuana, scales and other contraband.

Williams and Shered were allegedly involved with prostitution and financially benefiting from it for the past year.

Detectives say the child was released to a family member.

William and Shered were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

