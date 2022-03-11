Heartland Votes
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 8K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

The COVID-19 community levels map for Illinois, as of March 11.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,519 new cases and 149 additional deaths on Friday, March 11. That’s since March 4.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,045,718 cases and 33,075 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 676 Illinoisans were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 4-10 is 1.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 4-10 is 1.5 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 21,217,198 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,522 doses.

Since March 4, 66,654 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 67 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49 percent boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

