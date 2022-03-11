Heartland News at 9 moving to KFVS-TOO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland News at 9 is moving to KFVS-TOO from Fox 23 KBSI where it has aired since 2010.

The move is scheduled for March 28 as announced by KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager Chris Conroy.

KFVS-TOO is the Heartland’s CW Network affiliate and is available over the air on digital channel 12.2, along with channel 9 on both Dish and Direct satellite services, channel 713 and 24 on Spectrum, channel 2 on Mediacom, and on other cable systems in the viewing area.

The newscast will also stream live on KFVS digital platforms and Heartland News app. Viewers can go to KFVS12.com/too for more information.

“We’ve enjoyed a good newscast partnership with Fox 23,” Conroy said. “But we think this is the right time to bring Heartland News at Nine home to KFVS-TOO.”

Heartland News at Nine on KFVS-TOO will be the only hour-long 9 p.m. locally produced newscast anchored by award winning journalist Jeff Cunningham.

“Our viewers can expect the same high-quality broadcast they’ve come to expect at 9,” Cunningham said. “And we’re happy to be coming home to KFVS-TOO.”

Heartland News at 9 will also include local weather coverage from KFVS12 Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade, and local sports reporting from Todd Richards. The newscast will air seven nights per week.

“This also creates a new opportunity for our advertisers,” Conroy continued. “The high viewer interest and favorable demographics make Heartland News at Nine another effective platform for local clients.”

KFVS News Director Roger Seay notes this is another step forward for Heartland News. Earlier this year the station launched The Breakfast Show TOO, an all-new, hour-long local newscast that airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on KFVS-TOO.

“It’s an exciting time for all of us in the Heartland News Department,” Seay said. “Serving our viewers is our mission and there is a lot of energy and momentum to keep providing the best local news and weather coverage available.”

With the move, KFVS will produce nearly 45 hours of local news each week airing on KFVS12, KFVS-TOO, and on social and digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.