Heartland Votes
Heartland Mayor facing impeachment

The Portageville City Council is preparing to impeach Mayor Vince Berry.
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A Heartland Mayor could soon be removed from office. Mayor Vince Berry is at risk of losing his job in Portageville, due to what he feels is unjust reasoning.

“I don’t want to see this turned into a circus. But at the same point and time I believe all of our citizens need to know what’s going on.”

Portageville Mayor Vince Berry is facing impeachment after city officials believe he mismanaged funds. “This is a situation that I believe is distracting. I believe it’s a situation that is unnecessary.”

Alderman Michael Johnston said Berry turned down more than $300,000 in grant money putting the city in debt.

“Our water treatment plant is in shambles. We need water. We just had digital water meters in, the county offered to pay for them He turned down the money. And he got a bank loan.”

With his job on the line, Berry said he wants to remain the mayor and believes the city is illegally trying to remove him from office.

“I reviewed the process. I spoke with Missouri Municipal league and several other people. And discovered that we had not followed the proper process. Just handing me a piece of paper and saying we are going to have a meeting next month and decide whether you get to remain mayor, is not the proper process.”

Johnson said, “Well we did what the city attorney told us to do. And the Missouri Municipal League, and the attorney, I was told they know more than what we do.”

I reached out to the city attorney who didn’t want to comment on any advice that she gave, but in the end, Barry believes the people should decide his fate.

He said, “One of the things I believe whole heartedly is complete transparency in government. you can never say well, they don’t need to know about this. They need to know about everything. Every little thing needs to be out to the public, then they can male their own decision.”

The city of Portageville alderman meeting to impeach Mayor Vince Berry will be tonight at 5:30 at the city hall.

