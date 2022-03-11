Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to travel to western Ky.

Governor Andy Beshear will travel to western Kentucky on Friday.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky on Friday, March 11.

He’s due in Smithland around 11:15 a.m. where he’ll be joined by the mayors of Smithland, Grand Rivers and Marion to talk about funding for road improvements and water and sewer projects in Livingston and Crittenden Counties.

The governor will then travel to Graves County to talk about infrastructure projects.

While in Mayfield, he will also present the keys to travel trailers to three women who lost their homes in the tornado on December 10.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyWest Airlines will terminate its service to 29 communities, including Cape Girardeau.
SkyWest Airlines to terminate service to Cape Girardeau
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Rodi Walker will serve as mayor pro tem for the remainder of the term until the next election...
Portageville City Council votes to impeach mayor
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released new forensic art of "Ina Jane Doe" in January...
Law enforcement to give updates on case of unidentified woman’s remains found in Jefferson Co., Ill. state park
Crews are on scene of a house fire in Chaffee, Mo.
Multiple crews on scene of house fire in Chaffee, Mo.

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear will travel to western Kentucky on Friday.
Gov. Beshear to travel to western Ky.
Lambert's Cafe celebrates its 80th year in the business.
Lambert's Cafe to celebrate 80 years in business
The Portageville city council voted to impeach its mayor.
Portageville city council votes to impeach mayor
The attorney general announced new ways to help Kentucky law enforcement with human trafficking...
New efforts to help Ky. law enforcement with human trafficking cases