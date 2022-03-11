Gov. Beshear to travel to western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky on Friday, March 11.

He’s due in Smithland around 11:15 a.m. where he’ll be joined by the mayors of Smithland, Grand Rivers and Marion to talk about funding for road improvements and water and sewer projects in Livingston and Crittenden Counties.

The governor will then travel to Graves County to talk about infrastructure projects.

While in Mayfield, he will also present the keys to travel trailers to three women who lost their homes in the tornado on December 10.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.