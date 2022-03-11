Gov. Beshear awards over $1.9 million for Crittenden, Graves and Livingston Counties

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear awarded $1,842,372 to three cities and four utilities in Crittenden, Graves and Livingston counties.

The funding, from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program, will deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems.

The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

“Kentuckians deserve clean water, safe communities and reliable infrastructure that meets their needs,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will help our families have an even better quality of life and will encourage business leaders to keep investing in Kentucky.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

Crittenden County

In Crittenden County, Gov. Beshear awarded:

$173,410 to the City of Marion for a new wastewater treatment plant. The existing wastewater treatment plant was originally constructed in the early 1970s and has exceeded its useful life.



$150,000 to the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District for filter replacements that will help increase efficiency at the water treatment plant.



“Access to functioning water infrastructure is one of the primary focuses of the General Assembly. Clean water plays a critical part in a person’s health,” said Rep. Lynn Bechler, who represents Caldwell, Crittenden and Livingston counties and a portion of Christian County. “Today’s announcement is great news for our community!”

“The City of Marion is grateful to receive support from partners throughout the commonwealth. It takes all levels of government working together to assure the availability and quality of clean water for generations to come,” Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford said. “This allocation will directly fund improvements in assuring our streams and rivers remain a rich commodity for Western Kentucky in addition to offering relief to the burden of small towns.”

Graves County

In Graves County, Gov. Beshear awarded:

$394,478 to Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) to rehabilitate its water treatment plant that is aging and needs upgrades. This will allow MEWS to continue to provide quality service.



$500,000 to the Graves County Water District for the rehabilitation of two water storage tanks in the distribution system. This will allow the tanks to be in service for another 20 years.



$100,000 to the Graves County Water District to reroute the wastewater flows from the Fancy Farm community to the MEWS wastewater treatment facility located in Mayfield. The construction of this alternative will eliminate a discharge to the community’s streams, reduce energy costs associated with operating two treatment plants and allow flows to be treated at a wastewater facility utilizing modern treatment techniques.



$240,155 to the City of Wingo to rehabilitate its lagoon levee.



$134,000 to Symsonia Water District to expand water lines along Kentucky Route 131 which will allow the system to form a loop to help decrease pressure problems in this area. Along Kaler Road, there are several acres being developed for subdivisions, and providing water will encourage development in this portion of the county and also improve the fire suppression for the current and future residents.



“This allocation for Cleaner Water Projects is such an important step in the rebuilding of Mayfield’s infrastructure, and we are so grateful to Gov. Beshear,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said.

“Mayfield Electric & Water Systems appreciates the direct response from the Governor’s Office, especially because these funds come at a time when our city has been damaged from a deadly tornado,” Marty Ivy, MEWS superintendent, said. “This is a sign of recovery that we have been looking for to help us rebuild. Thank you so much, Gov. Beshear.”

Livingston County

In Livingston County, Gov. Beshear awarded:

$150,329 to the City of Grand Rivers to replace an undersized water main that is nearing the end of its useful life and to improve distribution system flows.



Announced the Livingston County Fiscal Court will receive $120,000 in TAP funds to improve safety, accessibility and support economic development in Smithland. The award will fund a feasibility study to evaluate the future construction of a concrete barrier wall along Riverfront Drive in Smithland, as well as a scenic viewing area for travelers to watch the colorful merging of water channels from the Ohio River and Cumberland River. There is currently no barrier wall along the portion of Riverfront Drive that overlooks the rivers to protect vehicles from a steep drop off or protect the road from flooding. The proposed scenic view point would provide pedestrian access to the scenic site, encouraging public health and supporting local tourism. TAP is a federally funded reimbursement program administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Local Programs. This award will cover 80% of the project cost.



“Clean water is the cornerstone of our communities’ infrastructure,” Sen. Jason Howell said. “These much needed funds will ensure that Crittenden and Livingston counties continue to thrive for generations to come.”

“Clean water is crucial to a vibrant, healthy community, and I am grateful for the continued work on this effort,” Sen. Danny Carroll said. “In addition to providing clean water, the efforts on the Riverfront Drive Scenic Viewpoint will be a beautiful addition the entire region will enjoy.”

