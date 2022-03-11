Heartland Votes
Future Farmers Friday: Perryville FFA leaders hope to inspire younger generation in agriculture

By Brooke Buckner
Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The National FFA Organization helps shape students into leaders, and many of those students in the Heartland tell us it changes them for the better.

Two student leaders in Perryville hope to inspire the younger generation to become leaders, too.

”You can always leave an impact no matter what your background is or where you come from,” Aubrey Jung said.

Aubrey Jung learned the meaning of hard work growing up on a farm.

“I’m a third-generation Ag student, my grandfather was an Ag teacher for 35 years, my dad got an Ag ed degree, so my enrollment in FFA wasn’t an ‘if,’ it was a ‘when I was going to be enrolled,’” Jung said.

She said one of the things she learned from her family and FFA is how to be a good communicator.

“Growing up I always had to watch my dad talk to people at the sale barn and just having that composure and skill to talk to somebody one-on-one really stems from having an Ag background,” she said.

She uses her communication skills in class and out in the community.

“I made my own Instagram page about advocating called Ag in action, so it’s really helped me push into that field,” she said.

She decided to take it even further to teach the younger generation in person.

“It’s almost like I’m job shadowing, so just getting to follow my advisors around and see what it’s like,” she said.

Katie Burns is Perryville’s FFA president. She said she’s also passionate about turning the younger members into leaders.

“I’m there to advocate for what the future has to hold. These are your future leaders, they know what’s going to happen, they’re the ones coming up with new technologies and everything,” Burns said.

Burns hopes those students fall in love with the organization like she did.

“We’re getting ready to graduate, we only have two months left I think, now it’s time for others to take foot and I want to see what they have to offer,” she said.

Jung and Burns plan to take their skills into college and dive deeper into the world of agriculture.

“I will be studying agriculture business management and communications,” Burns said.

Jung wants to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps with an Ag education career.

“My grandfather taught for 35 years and he never missed a day of work, he was so in love with his job he never missed a day and I want that same passion and love that he had,” Jung said.

Jung said she’s considering becoming an FFA advisor in the future.

