Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Florida trooper halts drunken driver on highway during 10K race, hailed as hero

A state trooper used her patrol car to stop a suspected DUI driver in Florida. (Source: WFTS, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL, CNN)
By Mary O'Connell
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida trooper is being called a hero for helping stop a suspected drunk driver heading toward runners participating in a race.

Trooper Toni Schuck jumped into action when a driver broke through barricades for the Skyway 10K race Sunday morning.

The driver failed to stop for officers, and Schuck positioned her car in front of the oncoming vehicle.

‘I was positioned probably about a half a mile from the starting point. And in my mind, I was thinking, ‘She’s going to stop,’” Schuck said.

Dashcam video showed Schuck put her car in the middle of the road, blocking the path. However, that driver did not stop and collided nearly head-on with Schuck’s highway patrol vehicle.

“It’s hard because I’ve done this for 26 years, and I’ve never been in this position. I’ve never been in this position where I’ve had to put myself for somebody else,” Schuck said.

Pictures showed the mangled cars after the wreck, and Schuck says she has thought about the incident every day since.

“After I was put into the ambulance and we were going over to the hospital, it really overwhelmed me. It was just a situation where I knew there were people there, and I’m thankful it was me,” Schuck said.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver who slammed into Schuck was arrested for impaired driving.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene.
Sheriff: Camel attacks, kills 2 at Tenn. petting zoo
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released new forensic art of "Ina Jane Doe" in January...
Forensic researchers, law enforcement ID ‘Ina Jane Doe’ in 30-year-old cold case
Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter was arrested this week in connection with the murder of Matthew...
Affidavit: Suspect ‘confessed’ to fatally shooting Rector man
Rodi Walker will serve as mayor pro tem for the remainder of the term until the next election...
Portageville City Council votes to impeach mayor
SkyWest Airlines will terminate its service to 29 communities, including Cape Girardeau.
SkyWest Airlines to terminate service to Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
The video shows a light-colored Chevy van in the area of the break-ins.
Cape Co. searching for burglary suspect
When Powell was arrested on this charge in June of 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky, he was in...
Convicted Paducah man sentenced to over 6 years in federal prison for possession of rifle