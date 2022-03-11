First Alert: Snow, slick travel, near-record cold temps this evening

(KFVS) - One more shot of winter is on the way for this afternoon and tonight with wet snow, icy travel and near-record cold temps.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire KFVS area.

You can check here for our list of schools that closed or changed to virtual learning today.

Brian Alworth says snowfall accumulations will be limited by melting, and overall light precipitation, but slick travel is possible.

This morning should be mainly dry, though breezy and cold. A broad swath of light snow will develop this afternoon north through early tonight south.

This will not be the storm of the century, but I've got two main concerns. Even though much of the snow will be light... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Friday, March 11, 2022

With snow continuing past sunset in southeastern counties, impacts to travel are likely as road surfaces cool.

In addition, falling temps and gusty north winds will make for fierce wind chill factors tonight. Daybreak lows by Saturday morning will be in the teens and 20s, with damage to early blooming trees likely.

Saturday will be sunny but cold and breezy.

After a cold Saturday night, southwest winds will develop on Sunday and temps will rebound into the 50s, although there will be a significant wind chill factor.

As we get into next week, we’ll have a much milder pattern with highs mainly in the 60s to low 70s, and lows in the 40s.

One possible hiccup is an upper trough forecast to move through on Tuesday. This may bring clouds and some scattered light rain for about 24 hours.

Another chance of showers develops on Friday into next Saturday.

