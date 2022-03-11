Convicted Paducah man sentenced to over 6 years in federal prison for possession of rifle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for possessing a rifle after he was previously convicted of a felony.

Court documents reveal that Denzel Powell, 29, of Paducah, was in possession of a Ruger, Model AR-556 rifle in March 2021.

When Powell was arrested on this charge in June 2021 in Mayfield, Ky., he was in possession of three additional firearms, including an AR-15 style short-barreled rifle described as a “ghost gun” with no markings, and a Glock pistol stolen from Paducah.

According to the Department of Justice, Powell was convicted in 2017 for Second-Degree Manslaughter, in relation to a 2016 shooting at the “Brick House” in Paducah.

“This case serves as an example of the collaboration which takes place on an ongoing basis between Louisville Division ATF agents and local law enforcement agencies throughout the Western District,” stated Michael A. Bennett U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute violations of federal firearms laws in order to make our communities safer for all citizens.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Paducah Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Mayfield Police Department and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

