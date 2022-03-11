Charleston boy’s basketball on to Class 3 State Final

Springfield, MO. (KFVS) -The Charleston Blue Jays boy’s basketball team defeated Duchesne 56-53 in the Class 3 State Semifinals Thursday in Springfield.

Charleston will play Lafayette County in the State Championship game Friday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

The 28-3 Blue Jays are seeking their 12th State Title in school history.

In other news, the Bernie boys will play Putman County in the Class 2 State Semifinal at 6 p.m. on Friday, and the Delta girls face Walnut Grove at 2 p.m. in the Class 1 State Semifinal in Springfield.

In Illinois, the Nashville boys beat DePaul College Prep in the Class 2A State Semifinals 31-24, in double-overtime, and will play Monticello in the title game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

