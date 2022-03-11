Charleston Blue Jays win Class 3 State Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Blue Jays boy’s basketball team defeated Lafayette County 58-56 to win the Missouri Boys Class 3 State Basketball Title in Springfield on Friday.

This marks the Blue Jays 12th State Basketball Championship in school history.

Head coach Jamarcus Williams’ team finishes the season 29-3 along with the State Title.

