Carter Co. man accused of possessing child pornography

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of possessing child pornography.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searched the suspects house and seized numerous electronic devices.

The search was executed at approximately 5:47 p.m. at the 100 block of East Third Street in Grandin, Mo.

During the search, Thomas Victery, age 34, of Grandin, was arrested and placed on a 24-hour investigative hold in the Shannon County Jail, pending formal charges.

Victery is already a registered sex offender in Carter County.

An update will follow once formal charges are filed.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Van Buren Police Department.

