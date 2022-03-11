Cape Co. searching for burglary suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, along with other counties, is searching for a suspect involved in several burglary cases in the area.

A video released by the sheriff’s office reveals a light-colored Chevy van in the area of the break-ins.

If you can identify this vehicle or the female, please contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division @ 573-204-2932. (Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

Within the same video, a female can be seen pulling items out of the van.

The sheriff’s office says she has mainly been burglarizing storage units for several months.

