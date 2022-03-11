Heartland Votes
Cape Co. searching for burglary suspect

The video shows a light-colored Chevy van in the area of the break-ins.
The video shows a light-colored Chevy van in the area of the break-ins.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, along with other counties, is searching for a suspect involved in several burglary cases in the area.

A video released by the sheriff’s office reveals a light-colored Chevy van in the area of the break-ins.

If you can identify this vehicle or the female, please contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division @ 573-204-2932.(Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)

Within the same video, a female can be seen pulling items out of the van.

The sheriff’s office says she has mainly been burglarizing storage units for several months.

If you can identify this vehicle or the female, please contact the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 573-204-2932.

