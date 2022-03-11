All Southern Seven counties moved to ‘Blue Stable Status’ for COVID-19

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven health Department has announced that all of it’s counties are now in the “Blue Stable Status” for Covid-19.

Blue indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable Covid-19 metrics.

Even while Covid-19 appears to be slowing down nationally, IDPH continues to monitor several indicators that measure the health burden of the virus in each county in Illinois and capture its ability to respond.

Many of these county-level indicators are similar to the Restore Illinois criteria and support that larger framework.

These metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness of each county’s progress during Phase 4 and will help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions and promote healthy behaviors,

As of March 11, 21 Illinois counties remained in Orange Warning Status and 62 counties remained Blue Stable Status.

20 counties, including those in the southern seven region, moved back to Blue Stable Status. No counties were reported moving back to Orange Warning Status.

“It’s good to see our counties moving in the right direction,” said Shawnna Rhine S7HD community outreach coordinator. “Going forward, the Health Department will continue to help our communities prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 as is needed.”

Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s level designation.

A county is considered at the Orange Warning Status when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction. Individuals, families, and community groups should continue to use this information to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.

To view the IDPH county-level risk map, visit the County Level Covid-19 Risk Metrics website.

