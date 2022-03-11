After the snow moves out, the very cold air settles in for your Saturday

Snow will continue to move south and east through the Heartland this afternoon and evening. Accumulation will *mainly* be on elevated surfaces, but after sunset there could be a few slick spots. Most areas will receive about an inch or less of accumulating snow. There could be some slightly higher amounts after sunset in our far southeastern counties. Then the very cold air settles into the area tonight. Lows will drop into the teens, with feels like numbers in the single digits by Saturday morning. Even with lots of sunshine on Saturday, highs temperatures will be very chilly. Highs will only be in the 30s, with feels like numbers staying in the 20s through the afternoon. By Sunday, highs will rebound back into the 50s. Spring-like temperatures expected next week.

