Heartland Votes
Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Casting calls to be held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
SkyWest Airlines will terminate its service to 29 communities, including Cape Girardeau.
SkyWest Airlines to terminate service to Cape Girardeau

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Sesame Street cast attends the "Defying Inequality" Broadway concert, a celebrity benefit for...
Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Cruiser hit
VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up