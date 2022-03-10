TRCC Lady Raiders fans supporting team

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Three Rivers College Lady Raiders are undefeated and heading to the NJCAA National Tournament coming up.

Along with them are a lot of fans from the community and throughout the area cheering them on.

It’s an exciting time for fans and they want to show their support by buying up the latest gear which can be found at the arena during games and the TRCC College Store.

“As you can see we’re pretty busy in here right now,” TRCC Director of Retail Operations Bob Jansen said. “We’re starting to see more and anytime we have a winning team, you generally have better sales. So it’s a good thing.”

Shoppers we talked with at the bookstore said they want to support their team.

“It’s amazing,” Heather King said. “We should always support our Raiders all the time but especially when they are doing great, like we really need to come out and support them and show them that we truly care about what they’re doing and how much time and effort they put into the game.”

The Lady Raiders are the talk of the town right now.

“How do you go undefeated? Very few teams can do that. But we did and we are very successful,” Jansen said.

“I’m so excited,” King said. “They’re doing great. I can’t wait to see how far they go and then to bring home the trophy.”

The Lady Raiders are headed to the tournament for the third time in the last four years. They are scheduled to play as the number one seed and their first game is at 2 p.m. on March 17.

