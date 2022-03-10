Suspect wanted in 2 states caught following chase in western Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect wanted in Michigan and Indiana was caught in western Kentucky after a chase.

The chase was caught on the officers’ body cameras.

Devonta K.C. Mathis, 28, of Benton Harbor, Mich., is now facing multiple local charges, including fleeing or evading in vehicle and on foot, reckless driving, speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with being a fugitive from justice.

He is being held in a jail outside of Graves County.

Deputies say he is wanted in Michigan and Indiana for assault, fleeing from police and a parole violation.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, it all began on Wednesday, March 9 around 4:30 p.m. when deputies were told that a vehicle in Fulton County had fled from a traffic stop by the Fulton City Police Department.

The vehicle was spotted by Graves County deputies on Purchase Parkway going north from the Wingo exit.

As deputies tried to stop him, they say the driver sped up to 90 miles per hour or more.

The chase continued onto Interstate 69 and entered into Marshall County.

At around the Marshall and Graves County line, a Kentucky State Police trooper deployed a tire deflating device.

Despite a flat tire, the suspect continued northbound for several miles before losing control of his vehicle and stopping in the grassy median.

The suspect then ran into a field, but was quickly arrested.

Deputies say the vehicle, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, did not match with the vehicle registration plate. They say the vehicle’s stolen status remains under investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, no one was injured during the case, nor the arrest.

