Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Suspect wanted in 2 states caught following chase in western Ky.

A man wanted in two states was arrested after a chase in western Kentucky.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect wanted in Michigan and Indiana was caught in western Kentucky after a chase.

The chase was caught on the officers’ body cameras.

March 09, 2022 Re: Vehicle Pursuit - Fugitive out of Michigan and Indiana Arrested Wednesday afternoon at approximately...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Devonta K.C. Mathis, 28, of Benton Harbor, Mich., is now facing multiple local charges, including fleeing or evading in vehicle and on foot, reckless driving, speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with being a fugitive from justice.

He is being held in a jail outside of Graves County.

Deputies say he is wanted in Michigan and Indiana for assault, fleeing from police and a parole violation.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, it all began on Wednesday, March 9 around 4:30 p.m. when deputies were told that a vehicle in Fulton County had fled from a traffic stop by the Fulton City Police Department.

The vehicle was spotted by Graves County deputies on Purchase Parkway going north from the Wingo exit.

As deputies tried to stop him, they say the driver sped up to 90 miles per hour or more.

The chase continued onto Interstate 69 and entered into Marshall County.

At around the Marshall and Graves County line, a Kentucky State Police trooper deployed a tire deflating device.

Despite a flat tire, the suspect continued northbound for several miles before losing control of his vehicle and stopping in the grassy median.

The suspect then ran into a field, but was quickly arrested.

Deputies say the vehicle, a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, did not match with the vehicle registration plate. They say the vehicle’s stolen status remains under investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, no one was injured during the case, nor the arrest.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Casting calls to be held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff
Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.
Police identify Joplin Police Dept. officer killed in the line of duty; suspect identified
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured

Latest News

New COVID-19 cases are falling across southeast Missouri.
Cape Girardeau Co. sees drop in new COVID-19 cases
Kentucky COVID-19 community levels by county.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Ky. update
PST Supervisor Brandon Crews is pictured seventh from the left among other recognized first...
KSP telecommunicator, other first responders recognized for efforts during Mayfield tornado
We’ll spring forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.
Mo. State Fire Marshal: Change smoke alarm batteries when clocks spring forward
The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a job fair on Thursday, March 10.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Dept. to host job fair