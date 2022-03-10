Heartland Votes
SkyWest Airlines to terminate service to Cape Girardeau

SkyWest Airlines will terminate its service to 29 communities, including Cape Girardeau.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SkyWest Airlines will terminate its service to 29 communities, including Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau, they were notified by SkyWest Airlines of its intent to terminate daily roundtrip service.

The airline will continue providing flights until the city finds a new one.

According to the city, there should not be a significant disruption to scheduled flight service, but the current service from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Chicago O’Hare could end in 90 days.

In the news release, the city said it recognized the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the airline industry, as well as an ongoing pilot shortage.

“Now, the volatility of fuel prices due to the conflict in the Ukraine has forced the airline to reassess their position and they have made the difficult decision to withdraw from 29 communities nationwide,” the city said.

According to the city, the decision will not impede their efforts to grow and develop the regional airport.

They reminded customers that there are no immediate changes to flight schedules.

