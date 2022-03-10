SIU to host hemp, cannabis symposium

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU) announced it will host it’s second annual Southern Illinois Hemp/Cannabis Symposium.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 in the SIU Student Center auditorium and international lounge. Attendees may join in person or virtually.

The symposium is targeted toward people with an interest or history in the cannabis industry and recreation and medical use of cannabis.

Knowledgeable speakers will discuss their research, and exhibitors will display modern production technologies in cannabis, in addition to consumer products.

Participants who register for in-person attendance by Tuesday, March 15, will pay $85, which includes continental breakfast and lunch; after that, tickets will cost $95 for the public.

Participants who register for virtual attendance will pay $50 for live streaming access to presentations, but this doesn’t include exhibitor access.

Students will pay $20 to participate in person. Vendor/exhibitors’ spaces are $100 each.

