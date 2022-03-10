Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Senate support for an insulin price cap gaining momentum

By David Ade
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The CDC says about 37 million Americans, or about 11% of the country, live with diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association says the cost of life-saving insulin nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013. President Biden is once again calling on Congress to cap out of pocket insulin costs at $35 a month.

Lacy Mason, an Atlanta resident living with type 1 diabetes, spoke with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau about how insulin cost affected her.

Mason said, “I don’t want people to go through what I went through for over five years.”

When Mason was in college, she said she didn’t have health insurance to cover the insulin she needed to treat her diabetes. Unable to afford the hundreds of dollars in out-of-pocket costs each month, Mason said she found herself turning to what she describes as a secret black market.

Mason said, “I met a couple of strangers in some parking lots and they gave me some insulin.”

She said she also rationed insulin. According to the American Diabetes Association, one-in-four people with diabetes turn to this dangerous and potentially deadly practice due to the cost of insulin.

Mason said, “I don’t think people realize what rationing insulin does to your body. My kidneys hurt. Almost every day I rationed insulin like I could physically feel my kidneys hurt because my blood sugar was so high.”

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is sponsoring a bill to cap insulin costs at $35 a month for people with Medicare and private insurance coverage.

Sen. Warnock said, “for the sake of folks that deal with this every day, and for the sake of getting costs under control, we need to do this now.”

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America [PhARMA], a DC lobbying group which represents the three top insulin makers, says middlemen along the supply chain are to blame for high insulin prices.

Following President Biden’s State of the Union address where he called for an insulin price cap, PhARMA’s president Stephen J. Ubl said in a statement, “Allowing the government to set the price of medicines isn’t the answer.”

Right now, Sen. Warnock’s bill only has Democratic support in the Senate. However, Senator Susan Collins’s (R-Maine) office confirms to Gray Television that Sen. Collins will introduce a bipartisan bill which goes further than the bill sponsored by Sen. Warnock by also including a price cap for people without insurance coverage.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Casting calls to be held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff
Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.
Police identify Joplin Police Dept. officer killed in the line of duty; suspect identified
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured

Latest News

Governor Beshear signed the Name, Image, Likeness Bill on Wednesday morning, March 9.
Gov. Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness Bill
This will be Governor Mike Parson's third international trade mission since taking office.
Gov. Parson planning trade mission trip overseas
A house in a low-income neighborhood in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois House approves plan to rehab abandoned homes in low-income communities
A new Senate bill could deter porch pirates from striking.
Proposed Missouri Senate bill could mean more consequences for porch pirates
New bill could create stronger offense for Porch Pirates
Proposed Missouri Senate bill could mean more consequences for porch pirates