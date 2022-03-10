Heartland Votes
Red Cross: Turn clocks forward and check smoke alarms

American Red Cross asks that you test your smoke alarms this Daylight Savings.
American Red Cross asks that you test your smoke alarms this Daylight Savings.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 13, and the American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas is reminding everyone to turn clocks forward one hour and test your smoke alarms.

According to American Red Cross, working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

Here are some helpful tips provided by American Red Cross:

  • Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
  • Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out from every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet.
  • Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

“As many as seven people die in this country every day from a home fire, but smoke alarms cut your risk in half,” said Jennifer Sokolowski, executive director of the Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas Chapter. “Protect your household this weekend. Turn your clocks forward and test your smoke alarms.”

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family.

You can also download the free emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores.

