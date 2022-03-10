Heartland Votes
Quilt Show underway in Sikeston, Mo.

A quilt show is underway in Sikeston, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Bootheel Quilters Guild Quilt Show is in full swing in Sikeston.

About 20 machine and handmade quilts are on display at the town’s Depot Museum and Cultural Center.

The museum’s executive director said each quilt tells its own unique story.

”This is a beautiful art form and a very hard art form to do no matter how you do your quilting,” museum executive director Johnathon White said. “The details and the hours that come to make this. It is beautiful and we are excited to be hosting it to show the community.”

The Bootheel Quilters Guild was established in 1979 and now has about 70 members.

The quilt show runs until March 26.

