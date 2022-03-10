Heartland Votes
Police K-9 fatally shot, suspect wounded by gunfire

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded a suspect and killed a police dog.

An agency statement says it began with a shoplifting complaint.

Officers were called Wednesday night to a Dollar General Store in Lebanon Junction, where a male suspect fired at them and fled.

A Shepherdsville Police K-9 unit was brought in, and the suspect shot the dog. The agency says Shepherdsville officers and Bullitt County deputies then fired at the suspect, striking him multiple times.

He was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

