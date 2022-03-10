Planned Parenthood sues Missouri for defunding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Planned Parenthood is suing Missouri over an effort to defund it. Planned Parenthood sued Thursday to force the state to continue reimbursing it for health care for Medicaid patients.

Planned Parenthood says defunding is set to take effect Friday if the courts don’t intervene.

The Republican-led Legislature in February passed a bill blocking any public funding from going to Planned Parenthood, including clinics that don’t provide abortions.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office didn’t immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Thursday.

