Neighborhood Solar Program in Cape Girardeau making progress

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University and Ameren Missouri say the Neighborhood Solar Program is on schedule.

The two gave an update on the program on Thursday, March 10 at the Show Me Center.

Southeast Missouri State construction management students participated in presentations about the program.

According to Southeast, the students also conducted small-scale projects in the classroom that mimic the ongoing construction. Students also toured the project at the Show Me Center.

Construction began in October to install solar canopies in the north and south parking lots at the Show Me Center. The solar panels were expected to be in service by July 2022.

Back in November 2021, Ameren leaders said the project had a price tag of about $5 million and created around 60 construction jobs.

