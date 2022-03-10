Heartland Votes
Multiple crews on scene of house fire in Chaffee, Mo.

Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Chaffee, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire early on Thursday morning, March 10.

The fire is in the 300 block of Davidson Street in Chaffee.

According to Chaffee Fire Chief Sam Glency, nobody was home at the time of the fire.

When the fire department arrived on scene, he said there was an electrical wire in the yard so they had to deal with a live wire, as well.

Ameren crews responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m.

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Chaffee, Mo.(Jordin Wyatt/KFVS)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

