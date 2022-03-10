Mo. State Fire Marshal: Change smoke alarm batteries when clocks spring forward

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The State Fire Marshal recommended changing your smoke alarm batteries during daylight saving time.

We’ll spring forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

According to a news release from the state fire marshal’s office, that’s also when you should change the batteries and test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean also urged families to practice their fire escape plans.

“The vast majority of residential fire deaths occur in homes that do not have smoke alarms or where the alarms were not functional, usually because of dead batteries,” Fire Marshal Bean said. “One of simplest and best decisions you can make for your family’s safety is to make sure you have working smoke and CO alarms.”

He also gave these recommendations:

Check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly by pushing the test button

Replace smoke alarms every 10 years because they lose their effectiveness over time

Install additional smoke alarms if you don’t have a minimum of one alarm on every level of the home, inside all bedrooms, and outside bedrooms

Plan two different escape routes from your home and practice the routes with the entire family. Families should also select a safe gathering place outside the residence in the event of a fire

