Light snow and much colder on Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are watching a strong cold front move towards the Heartland that will bring much colder weather to the area. For this evening we will see clear skies early with clouds increasing late. Lows will range from the upper 20s north to the middle 30s south by morning.

Friday we will see cloudy skies with light snow developing. Right now it does not appear to be a lot of snow, most areas will receive under an inch. A winter weather advisory has been issued however due to the fact a few slick spots could develop on area roadways. Highs will occur early in the morning with late afternoon temperatures around freezing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.