Lenten relics on display at Perryville, Mo. church, shrine

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Some lenten relics are on display at a southeast Missouri church and shrine.

According to a news release from the Association of the Miraculous Medal, the public is invited to see three special relics: a piece of the True Cross, a fragment of the table at which Jesus celebrated the Last Supper and sacred particles from Gethsemane, Via Dolorosa and Calvary.

They will be on display at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 2, 3, 9 and 10.

