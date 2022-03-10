Law enforcement to give updates on case of unidentified woman’s remains found in Jefferson Co., Ill. state park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Law enforcement will provide updates on the case of an unidentified woman whose remains were found on the side of a wood road in a state park.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Redgrave Research Forensic Services will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 11 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

On January 27, 1993, the partial remains of a woman were found on the side of a wooded roadway in Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park. The sheriff’s office believed she was a victim of homicide and has been working to identify her ever since.

Recently, they said new ways of identification for “Ina Jane Doe” have been tried, including anthropological re-analysis, DNA extraction and sequencing and forensic genetic genealogy.

