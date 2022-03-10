Lambert’s Café celebrates 80th Anniversary in March

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Lambert’s Café is celebrating its 80th Anniversary during the month of March.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday March 11, there will be a presentation of Mo. House and Senate resolutions recognizing Lambert’s Café contribution to the Sikeston/ Miner area and The State of Missouri by 148th District Representative Jamie Burger to The Lambert Family and Associates.

State Senator Holly Thompson Rheder has also provided a resolution from the Mo. Senate.

It was March 13, 1942 when Earl and Agnes Lambert, with five employees and seating for 41 people, opened a Café in a small building on South Main Street in Sikeston.

Now 80 years later, the family atmosphere continues with Scott and Scotty Lambert and their dedicated employees serving up great food, fresh throwed rolls, pass arounds, desserts and an awesome menu with delicious choices.

Come celebrate 80 years during the month of March at Lambert’s Café in Sikeston, Mo., Ozark, Mo. and Foley Alabama!

