KYTC crews prepare roads for snow on Friday

KYTC crews will be concentrating their pre-treating activities on bridges, overpasses, and...
KYTC crews will be concentrating their pre-treating activities on bridges, overpasses, and other potential trouble spots.(KEYC News Now)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Due to snow arriving Friday night, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews in District 1 plan to pre-treat potential trouble spots along area highways today and Friday.

Some counties may wait until Friday to pre-treat due to other maintenance activities that were already planned for the day.

Drivers should be alert for slow-moving trucks spraying brine on highway surfaces.  

KYTC says most crews will concentrate their efforts on bridges, overpasses, hilltops, curves, and other locations that can be problematic when snow accumulates.

Ample sunshine the last couple of days has helped push pavement temperatures above 45 degrees at most locations. 

While that should help minimize the impact on travel, motorists are encouraged to use caution and adjust driving habits based on highway surface conditions mile by mile. 

Some heavier bands of snow within this winter event could create hazardous driving conditions.

The 12 westernmost counties of Kentucky are anticipating about 2 inches of snow accumulation. 

Motorists who plan travel to the south and east on Friday night or Saturday morning should be aware of the potential for heavier accumulations in those areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) will provide a forecast update at 4 p.m., today. 

The KYTC District 1 Snow and Ice Team may make some adjustments to crew scheduling and response plans based on that forecast update.

Again, crews will be concentrating their pre-treating activities on bridges, overpasses, and other potential trouble spots.

Brine sprayed on pavement dries to leave a fine powder coating of salt that sticks on the road driving surface. It is then activated by falling snow in the early hours of a winter weather event.

Pre-treating initially improves driving conditions, then makes it easier for crews to plow snow by keeping frozen precipitation from bonding to the pavement.

Motorists are advised to monitor the evolving forecast via area news media outlets or on the National Weather Service Paducah Office page at https://www.facebook.com/NWSPaducah.

