Ky. State Police Post 1 trooper honored by Ky. Crisis Intervention Team

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky State Police Post 1 trooper was honored by the Kentucky Crisis Intervention Team.

Trooper Sarah Burgess received the Police Officer of the Year award on Friday, February 25 at the CIT Annual Awards Ceremony.

According to a release from KSP, she is a back-to-back winner, receiving the award for her work with citizens living with mental illness in 2019 and 2020.

Trooper Burgess is assigned to Post 1 in Mayfield. Her commander said troopers are often tasked with filling multiple roles, including peace keeper, mediator and counselor.

“She works tirelessly to bring critical incidents to positive conclusions through the use of her training, experience, and zeal for public service to help people in their darkest hour,” Captain David Archer said in the news release. “Her modesty will prevent her from recognizing the crucial role she plays in the team of troopers that responded to these incidents. The actions by Trooper Burgess and her fellow troopers truly embody the ‘service above self’ that our troopers give every day.”

According to KSP, Trooper Burgess was recognized for an incident in the Post 1 area when a dispatch call came in about a suicidal woman armed with a pistol. The caller was upset over medical care from a past assault and requested to speak with a female trooper.

They say Trooper Burgess, who was not on duty, left her home and immediately responded to the scene. They said she was calm, sympathetic and quickly established a rapport with the woman. She then convinced the woman to surrender her weapon.

Burgess stayed with the woman, providing her comfort, while she was evaluated throughout the process and was admitted to the hospital.

“As a Trooper, I often interact with people on their worst days and compassion is essential for the best chance of a positive outcome from those situations,” Trooper Sarah Burgess said in the news release. “I am thankful for the training that I have received through CIT and for the teamwork of my fellow troopers and local law enforcement officers for the incidents that led to this recognition.”

The CIT program is funded through the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It’s designed to improve police interactions with people living with mental illnesses.

