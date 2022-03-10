Heartland Votes
KSP telecommunicator, other first responders recognized for efforts during Mayfield tornado

PST Supervisor Brandon Crews is pictured seventh from the left among other recognized first responders, Mayor Nancy O'Nan and Judge/Executive Perry.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky State Police telecommunicator was recognized, along with other first responders, for their work during the Mayfield tornado.

They were recognized by the Kentucky Emergency Management Association on March 9.

According to a news release from KSP, Public Safety Telecommunication Supervisor Brandon Crews was on duty when the tornado moved through the area on December 10.

Within the first 24 hours of the tornado, KSP says Post 1 processed well over 3,000 emergency calls for service from local counties affected.

“Supervisor Crews’ leadership and ability to be the calm voice in the storm embodies the truest definition of a Kentucky State Police Telecommunicator,” PST Manager Gary Fraser said in a news release. “We are honored that Crews represented the Post 1 family so well during this traumatic event. Crews is an asset to the agency as whole.”

Crews and other first responders who were recognized by the Kentucky EMA received challenge coins.

