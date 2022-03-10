Jackson Recycling Center to expand Saturday hours

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson announced that the Jackson Recycling Center will now be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning on Saturday, April 2.

These expanded hours of operation will run through Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Located at 508 Sawyer Ln., the Jackson Recycling Center collects cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper, junk mail, clear, green and brown glasses, #1 and #2 plastics, aluminum, tin and steel cans, electronic waste, large appliances, and scrap steel.

For customers bringing electronic waste to the center, please remember that fees do apply on televisions and computer monitors.

They are:

$30 for 26″ or less CRT TVs

$50 for 27″ or greater CRT TVs

$5 for all CRT computer monitors

$50 for all console/big screen/projection TVs

$20 for flat screen TVs and computer monitors

Charges for televisions and monitors are subject to change without prior notice.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300; or visit us online at jacksonmo.org or Facebook.com/JacksonMO

