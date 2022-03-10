Illinois facing a teacher shortage across the state

GOREVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -Illinois schools are experiencing a major teacher shortage across the state.

Goreville Community Unit School District 1 is just one of many districts in Illinois struggling to find teachers.

Superintendent Steve Webb tells me his district had a position available for an English language arts teacher at the middle school this year.

Ten years ago he says 25 to 50 applications for that job would have come across his desk. But this year, only five teachers applied.

Webb says teachers are also leaving the profession due to the salary, especially in smaller districts.

The Illinois minimum starting pay is a bit more than $32,000 a year. That’ll increase to $40,000 a year in 2024.

But Webb says the state should do even more to support educators and education in Illinois.

“The only way we can do that is to fund our schools better. The only way we can do that is to make sure that these teachers understand that we respect them. The only way that we can do that is put them in a profession that takes care of them like we do our doctors, and our attorneys and all of those positions you think are really their to protect us, that’s what a teacher does,” said Webb.

A survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools found 88 percent of districts who responded were facing a teachers shortage.

And 96 percent said they also don’t have enough substitute teachers.

Lorie LeQuatte, Regional Superintendent of Regional Office of Education #21 says these are some facts they found in the region she covers. That is Franklin, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson.

ROE #21 had 90% participation in the survey

95 percent say we have a teacher shortage problem

100 percent say we have a substitute teacher shortage problem

42 percent say COVID-19 increased teacher turnover

10 percent of posted teacher positions went unfilled or filled with a less than qualified hire

63 percent say logistical concerns caused an increase in educators employed because of the pandemic

58 percent say budget shortfalls caused an increase in educators employed because of the pandemic

68 percent say the teacher shortage problem is getting worse

100 percent say they are concerned about future teacher shortages

6 classes were canceled and 2 converted online because of shortages

39 percent reported an administrator shortage problem, but 64 percent say they are concerned about future administrator shortages

83 percent say the substitute teacher shortage is getting worse

100 percent are concerned about future substitute shortages

“For the second year the survey asked participating schools for insight into how the COVID-19 pandemic has made these challenges more daunting. The report details how schools have tried to add more teaching and support staff to meet needs as students returned to the classroom. Possibly more troubling is some fear the pandemic has created and uncovered more obstacles for teacher recruitment and retention that could linger for some time,” said LeQuatte.

LeQuatte says they are holding a training for those who want to obtain a short term substitute teaching license on March 22.

The info to sign up for that can be found here.

