LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Ky. update
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, March 10.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky
As of March 7, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported its weekly summary included 12,010 new cases of COVID-19 and 275 additional deaths.
The current positivity rate was 6.04 percent.
The department said 652 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 148 were in the ICU and 88 were on ventilators.
