First Alert Thursday Outlook

Mother Nature is set to send us one more shot of winter before we get back to a warmer pattern next week. An area of wet snow developing just to our northwest today will stall for about 24 hours before moving southeast through the Heartland tomorrow into tomorrow night. Today and tonight will be cool but dry…precip will begin to move in from the northwest tomorrow, moving out by about midnight Friday night. While expected snowfall amounts are expected to be light (1 or 2 inches on raised surfaces) there is likely to be some slick and icy travel as temps fall Friday afternoon and evening. Behind the snow, it will be very cold and blustery on Saturday morning….with near-record lows in the teens and 20s.

The pattern for next week is looking much nicer. Sunday will be dry but chilly and breezy, but most of next week looks to bring above-average air temps with highs in the 60s to low 70s, and lows in the 30s and 40s. A weak upper low will be spinning to our south during the middle of next week, but unless it shifts course it may leave us alone. There does look to be a chance of showers again by the following weekend.

