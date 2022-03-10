Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Clear and chilly this morning

Your First Alert morning forecast 3/10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Mostly clear this morning with temperatures mainly in the low to mid-30s. A few isolated upper 20s in our northern counties are possible.

Lisa Michaels says mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid-50s by the afternoon.

Friday will be cloudy with rapidly falling temperatures during the day. Snow will also begin to fall the further into Friday.

During the onset, surfaces and pavement temps will be above freezing to roads will likely stay wet. Heading into the evening hours, we could see roads start to get slick. Grassy and elevated surfaces will likely have snow accumulation first.

On average we could see 1-2 inches with a few isolated areas seeing more.

**WATCHING FOR SNOW TOMORROW** Travel conditions will be limited during most of the day on Friday. Snow will likely melt...

Posted by Lisa Michaels KFVS on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Frigid air by Saturday morning with wind chills in the negative to low single digits.

Highs only in the mid-30s on Saturday.

Sunday is the first day of daylight saving time, we lose an hour but will be warmer with highs in the middle 50s.

The 60s and even 70s return next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Casting calls to be held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff
Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.
Police identify Joplin Police Dept. officer killed in the line of duty; suspect identified
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured

Latest News

A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
Cool Morning Turns Into A Mild Day
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Pleasant tomorrow. Cold and snow Friday.
The Dixon Springs waterfall.
First Alert: Rain possible overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking accumulating snowfall on Friday into Friday night