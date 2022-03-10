Fire destroys Missouri Probation and Parole office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Officials say a fire destroyed a Missouri Probation and Parole office building in Jefferson City.

No one was injured in the fire, which was discovered about 3:35 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say in a news release police officers responding to a burglar alarm found fire at the rear of the building. The fire was under control within 40 minutes.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office will work with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire.

In November, a fire caused significant damage at the Department of Social Services’ Jefferson City office.

