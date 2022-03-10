Heartland Votes
Fire destroys Missouri Probation and Parole office

No one was injured in the fire, which was discovered about 3:35 a.m. Thursday. (Source:...
No one was injured in the fire, which was discovered about 3:35 a.m. Thursday. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Officials say a fire destroyed a Missouri Probation and Parole office building in Jefferson City.

No one was injured in the fire, which was discovered about 3:35 a.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say in a news release police officers responding to a burglar alarm found fire at the rear of the building. The fire was under control within 40 minutes.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office will work with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire.

In November, a fire caused significant damage at the Department of Social Services’ Jefferson City office.

