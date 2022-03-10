Heartland Votes
Cool Morning Turns Into A Mild Day

Snow arrives tomorrow...
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.
A sunny winter day in the Heartland.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Mostly clear this morning with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 30s. A few isolated upper 20s in our northern counties are possible. Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 50s by the afternoon.

Friday will be cloudy with rapidly falling temperatures during the day. Snow will also begin to fall the further into Friday. During the onset, surfaces and pavement temps will be above freezing to roads will likely stay wet. Heading into the evening hours, we could see roads start to get slick. Grassy and elevated surfaces will likely have snow accumulation first. On average we could see 1-2″ with a few isolated areas seeing more.

Frigid air by Saturday morning with wind chills in the negative to low single digits. Highs only in the mid 30s on Saturday. Sunday is the first day of Daylight-Saving Time-we lose an hour but will be warmer with highs in the middle 50s. The 60s and even 70s return next week.

-Lisa

