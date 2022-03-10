Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Dept. to host job fair

The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a job fair on Thursday, March 10.
The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a job fair on Thursday, March 10.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a part-time job, the City of Cape Girardeau may be looking for you.

The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a job fair on Thursday, March 10.

Officials say multiple seasonal and part-time positions are open at places like the golf course, Cape Splash, and the Cape Girardeau Sports Complex.

The Job Fair will be at the Osage Centre from 4 to 6 p.m.

You can also apply for a job right now online.

Looking for seasonal/part time employment? Why not have fun while you're making some extra cash! Come see us at the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Job Fair!! There's something for everyone!

Posted by Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of a fire at Walmart in Murphysboro, Ill.
Crews on scene of fire at Murphysboro, Ill. Walmart
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Casting calls to be held for film being shot in Poplar Bluff
Corporal Ben Cooper/Joplin Police Dept.
Police identify Joplin Police Dept. officer killed in the line of duty; suspect identified
3 officers injured in gunfire exchange in Joplin, Mo.
Officer, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Joplin, Mo.; 2 other officers injured

Latest News

New COVID-19 cases are falling across southeast Missouri.
Cape Girardeau Co. sees drop in new COVID-19 cases
Kentucky COVID-19 community levels by county.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Ky. update
PST Supervisor Brandon Crews is pictured seventh from the left among other recognized first...
KSP telecommunicator, other first responders recognized for efforts during Mayfield tornado
We’ll spring forward one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.
Mo. State Fire Marshal: Change smoke alarm batteries when clocks spring forward