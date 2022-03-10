Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Dept. to host job fair
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a part-time job, the City of Cape Girardeau may be looking for you.
The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a job fair on Thursday, March 10.
Officials say multiple seasonal and part-time positions are open at places like the golf course, Cape Splash, and the Cape Girardeau Sports Complex.
The Job Fair will be at the Osage Centre from 4 to 6 p.m.
You can also apply for a job right now online.
