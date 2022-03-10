Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Dept. to host job fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a part-time job, the City of Cape Girardeau may be looking for you.

The Parks and Recreation Department is holding a job fair on Thursday, March 10.

Officials say multiple seasonal and part-time positions are open at places like the golf course, Cape Splash, and the Cape Girardeau Sports Complex.

The Job Fair will be at the Osage Centre from 4 to 6 p.m.

You can also apply for a job right now online.

Looking for seasonal/part time employment? Why not have fun while you're making some extra cash! Come see us at the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Job Fair!! There's something for everyone! Posted by Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.