Cape Girardeau Co. sees drop in new COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 cases are falling across southeast Missouri.
New COVID-19 cases are falling across southeast Missouri.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County health leaders say they saw another large drop off in the number of new COVID-19 infections over the last week.

According to the latest update on the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there were just 17 new cases reported in Cape Girardeau County over the previous seven days.

That’s a nearly 63 percent drop off compared to the week before.

The positivity rate also dropped to just over 3 percent.

In Scott County, new cases are down 33 percent.

They’re down more than 66 percent in Mississippi and Butler Counties. And over the last seven days, new cases are down nearly 43 percent in Perry County.

