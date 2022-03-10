Cape Girardeau Area Chamber hires new president, chief executive officer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the hiring of Robert “Rob” Gilligan as the new president and chief executive officer.

Gilligan will fill the role, previously held by John Mehner, who retired at the end of last year after 28 years of service to the Chamber.

In this role, Gilligan will serve as the top officer of the organization, responsible for all administrative and management functions while executing the mission of the chamber.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, Gilligan arrives from his most recent position in Emporia, Kansas, where he served as the number two executive for the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Director of Ignite Emporia, the Chamber’s 5–year community investment effort to spur job growth, workforce readiness, affordable housing and existing business expansion.

Aaron Panton, Regional Bank President, The Bank of Missouri, headed up a seven-member search committee who worked with national executive search firm Waverly Partners to identify qualified local, regional and national candidates.

“As I have said from the beginning, this is an important role to the area,” Panton said. “After an extensive and thorough search process, with the help of Waverly Partners, we are excited to announce Rob Gilligan as the Cape Chamber’s next President and CEO. Rob was selected due to his experience, vision for the Chamber going forward, and leadership experience. We are excited to have Rob join our community and continue to build upon the great foundation our area Chamber has.”

Gilligan has also served as a city council representative for the City of Emporia since 2011.

“I am very excited and honored to join an outstanding team of private and public sector leaders in Cape Girardeau to advance the community and region’s business environment and quality of life. Cape is very well positioned to take advantage of many existing assets and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Gilligan said.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.