Barkley Regional Airport assures customers despite SkyWest departure

Although it is a 90-day notice, SkyWest has committed to a smooth transition and is likely to continue beyond that period.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - With the challenges of rising jet fuel costs and pilot shortages, SkyWest recently issued a 90-day notice to discontinue Essential Air Service (EAS) to dozens of regional airports, including Barkley Regional Airport.

Although it is a 90-day notice, SkyWest has committed to a smooth transition and is likely to continue beyond that.

“Although we understand this decision by SkyWest was due to pilot staffing issues and rising fuel prices, Barkley will continue its efforts to aggressively pursue other airline opportunities,” Barkley Regional Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said.

“Our catchment data confirms there’s enough demand to successfully support new air service at Barkley. In addition, we know our customers love us because we offer short lines, convenient parking, friendly staff, exceptional customer service, and when you land, you’re home. The Paducah region is a great market and soon we’ll have a beautiful terminal for our next airline partner(s) to operate out from.”

Rouleau says customers should be aware there are no immediate changes to flight schedules. Over the next few months, Barkley Regional Airport will be working closely with SkyWest and the Department of Transportation (DOT) which administers the EAS program to help ensure a smooth transition to another air service provider.

Jay Matheny who serves as chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority is confident about the airport’s future.

“Despite SkyWest’s decision to end its Essential Air Service Program participation at a number of airports, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide the best possible passenger experience for our patrons at Barkley Regional Airport,” Matheny said. “Additionally, the Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board and the Barkley Blue Sky Alliance will continue to aggressively explore expanded air service opportunities as we begin this transition. We believe that the best is yet to come, and we are grateful for the continued support of the community as we move into a new era at Barkley Regional Airport.”

The new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport is scheduled for completion in Spring 2023.

SkyWest announced that it will also be terminating service for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

