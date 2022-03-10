AG Cameron to launch human trafficking awareness, training video

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron today joined representatives from law enforcement agencies throughout Kentucky to launch a new human trafficking awareness and training video.

The video provides law enforcement with additional tools and resources as they identify and investigate suspected incidences of human trafficking in the Commonwealth.

The video includes interviews with Kentucky law enforcement representatives who have successfully investigated and worked with prosecutors to secure convictions in cases involving labor and sex trafficking.

It also provides information about current Kentucky human trafficking laws and available resources from local, state, and federal law enforcement partner agencies.

“Our law enforcement community serves in the trenches in the fight against human trafficking, and it is always our goal to support them and their efforts in any way possible,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This new training video will do just that by providing police departments, sheriff’s offices, and other law enforcement agencies with an on-demand resource that connects them with partner agencies and provides current information on Kentucky’s human trafficking laws. This training is one part of our efforts to end human trafficking in the Commonwealth, and we urge every Kentuckian to get involved in the fight by visiting YourEyesSaveLives.ky.gov.”

The video is part of the AG’s Your Eyes Save Lives human trafficking awareness campaign.

Launched in early 2021, with support from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), the campaign aims to mobilize citizens, law enforcement, and community leaders to recognize and report the signs of human trafficking.

The nearly 20-minute training video will be available on the Attorney General’s official YouTube page and provides law enforcement with easy access to view the training at their convenience.

